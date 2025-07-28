5 injured in shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — 5 people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. on Hornickel Drive, near the intersection of 38th Street and German Church Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered one man who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was reported to be in stable condition. However, the situation escalated when IMPD learned that four additional victims had arrived at a nearby local hospital, each with gunshot wounds. Of these victims, one is in critical condition.

According to police reports, all five injured parties are believed to have been shot in the same area..

Preliminary investigations indicate that four individuals may have been inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting, while one individual was located outside.

IMPD officials have emphasized that they believe all parties involved in the shooting have been accounted for.

Local authorities are urging anyone with further information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Those with valuable information are encouraged to contact IMPD directly or reach out to Crime Stoppers to provide anonymous tips.