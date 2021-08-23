5 people injured in shootings Sunday night and Monday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning in Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Belhaven Place near Washington Square Mall.

Police found the 7-year-old girl who was shot in the neck. Medics transported her to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

About a half-hour later, IMPD reported a person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police did not provide a condition for the victim.

IMPD investigated another shooting early Monday on the northeast side. According to police, a man was critically wounded after he was shot before 3 a.m. near West 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

IMPD officers responded about an hour later to a shooting at a hotel in the 4900 block of South East Street after 4 a.m. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds who were "awake and breathing."

Police have not released information about what might have led to any of the shootings.

Anyone with information about the shootings should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.