6 shot, 1 dead after shooting at southwest side Waffle House

WRTV
Posted at 1:02 AM, Feb 19, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were injured and one person is dead after a shooting at a Waffle House on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 2600 Lynhurst Dr. around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located six gunshot victims.

Police said one victim was pronounced deceased. The other five victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

