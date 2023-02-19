5 shot, 1 critically injured in overnight shooting at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning at an east side gas station.

According to police, four people are in stable condition and the fifth person is in critical condition.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station at East 42nd Street & North Franklin Road just after 5 a.m. on report of a person shot.

They located five people with gunshot wounds and all were transported to local hospitals.

Police did not release additional information.

This is a developing story.