5 shot during fight on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after five people were shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd on reports of shots fired at 1 a.m.

Police originally found no victims in the area, but later were made aware of four women and one man who went to local hospitals suffering from gunshot injuries.

According to police, the four women are between the ages of 30 to 51, and the man is 25-years-old. All were reported to be in stable condition.

Police say a fight broke out prior to the shooting. However, it is unknown at this time if the victims who were shot were bystanders or involved in the fight.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).