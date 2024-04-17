5-year-old's grandmother accused of tying her to bed, duct taping her

INDIANAPOLIS — 5-year-old Kinsleigh Welty was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Kinsleigh's mother and her mother's boyfriend both made their first court appearances on the same day.

Kinsleigh's mother, Toni McClure, could face life in prison.

The Marion County prosecutor says she's charged with her daughter's murder because of the prolonged neglect to the 5-year-old.

The mother's boyfriend, Ryan Smith, is formally charged with three counts of neglect resulting in death. He's out on bond.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson asked Smith outside of the courtroom, "Do you have anything to say regarding this case?"

"No questions," said Smith.

Judge Mark Stoner ordered the documents be unsealed regarding grandmother, Tammy Halsey's alleged involvement.

The prosecutor's office claims she was aware how Kinsleigh was treated. Documents also allege Halsey tied Kinsleigh to the bed and also duct taped her.

"What we are alleging here is grandma had prolonged periods with this child was in a position to help this child," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office believe she died of starvation and dehydration after she was found unresponsive last week at a southwest side home in Indianapolis.

"A lot of conversation between both mom and grandma about what was going on with this child and what was the best way to deal with some of these issues and that's the part that's so disheartening is nobody stepped in to say this child needs help. The thing you consistently see and hear people is people are concerned about their own well-being. Well, I might get in trouble if someone is aware of this or knows about this," said Mears.

Investigators say the little girl was locked in a closet, while denied proper food and water. That suffering, the prosecutors office says, led to her death.

Investigators noted, the closet also had feces on the door and clothing inside.

Mears says more people could be held accountable.

That investigation includes the Department of Child Services.

"DCS was at the house the day that this child passed away. They were not aware or when made this house visit they didn't uncover or appreciate what was going on in house. That poses a lot of questions for as a prosecutors office. What systems were in place? Did those systems protect that child and what can we do in the future to prevent this from happening again," said Mears.

Tuesday, DCS commented on Kinsleigh's death saying "it's top priority is child safety. We are always saddened when a child tragedy occurs and partner with stakeholders from across the state to thoroughly investigate all child deaths in Indiana that involve abuse or neglect."

The family tells WRTV, that's not enough. It wants a full investigation into the department.

The family said they are still hoping to purchase a princess headstone for her.