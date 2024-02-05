Watch Now
50 cars vandalized in downtown parking garage, police searching for suspect

THREE PHOTO COLLAGE (4).png
Indiana State Police
THREE PHOTO COLLAGE (4).png
Posted at 6:21 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 18:43:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect they believe could be responsible for vandalizing more than 50 vehicles in a downtown parking garage.

Police said the vehicle vandalization incidents occurred Friday Feb. 2 in a parking garage off Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Officers received reports of more than 50 vehicles being spray painted in the garage.

Cars vandalized in downtown Indy

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance identifying the person in the photographs below.

THREE PHOTO COLLAGE (4).png

Anyone with information about this crime or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call the Indiana State Capitol Police at 317-899-8577. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

