Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

54-year-old killed in Sunday shooting on west side

Crime Scene
Photo by: WRTV
Crime Scene
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 09:08:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died after a shooting on the near westside Sunday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 500 block of N. Pershing Avenue for a death investigation. There they found a man who had been fatally shot.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 54-year-old Avery Lamont Turner.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE