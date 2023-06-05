54-year-old killed in Sunday shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died after a shooting on the near westside Sunday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 500 block of N. Pershing Avenue for a death investigation. There they found a man who had been fatally shot.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 54-year-old Avery Lamont Turner.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.