54-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Kokomo leaves victim critical

HOWARD COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was arrested for stabbing and critically injuring another man in Kokomo on Saturday.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:13 a.m., deputies responded to a stabbing in the 600 South block of County Road 750 West. Upon arrival, deputies found 35-year-old Derek Wheeler from Kokomo with a serious abdominal laceration. He was first taken to Community Howard Hospital and then airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

Detectives identified the 54-year-old male suspect shortly after. The next day, a search warrant was executed at his residence on Branded Boulevard, leading to his arrest with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff’s SWAT team.

He has been charged with Attempted Murder, a Class 1 Felony, and is now in custody at the Howard County Jail.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with additional information to reach out to Detective Scott Waymire at scott.waymire@howardcountyin.gov or (765) 456-2020.