56-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 56-year-old man was arrested by Bloomington Police on Tuesday, after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot.

According to Bloomington Police Department, around 6:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 2100 block of S. Liberty Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying the lot. Police said he was deceased and appeared to have a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators began checking the area and located a van nearby with what appeared to be a bullet hole through its windshield.

Officers made contact with the man inside the van. After briefly speaking, officers detained the 56-year-old man for more questioning.

The man is currently at the Monroe County Jail and is being remanded for a charge of murder.