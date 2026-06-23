7 arrested in Boone County undercover child predator sting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Seven people were arrested on child sex crime-related charges as part of an undercover operation led by the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Task Exploitation and the Internet Crimes Against Children task forces.
Boone County authorities say the operation was focused on identifying and arresting people using online platforms to target minors.
Undercover officers interacted with suspects online by adopting various identities, luring the suspects to Boone County. The suspects who traveled to Boone County were met with handcuffs.
Multiple agencies assisted in the operation, including Indiana State Police, the Boone County prosecutor, the Department of Homeland Security, and eight central Indiana police departments.
The names and charges of the suspects are listed below. The task force says if anyone suspects human trafficking or sexual exploitation, report it immediately to local authorities, Indiana Department of Child Services, and more.
- Devon Powell, 18, of Indianapolis
- One count of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor
- Fredy Tomas, 21, of Indianapolis
- Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor
- Two counts of child solicitation
- Buhereri Nsengiyumva, 28, of Indianapolis
- Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor
- Two counts of child solicitation
- Corwin Suits, 38, of Greenfield
- Two counts of child solicitation
- Harsh Kumar, 39, of Whitestown
- Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor
- Two counts of child solicitation
- Michael Frazier, 41, of Louisville
- Two counts of child solicitation
- Izzettin Candan, 30
- Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor
- Two counts of child solicitation
Help is available for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Below is a list of suggested resources, both national and local:
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788
- National Domestic Violence Hotline en español: 800-799-7233 o texto “START” al 88788
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385
- Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
- National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
- Firefly Children & Family Alliance
- La Plaza Indy
- The Julian Center
- Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673