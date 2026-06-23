7 arrested in Boone County undercover child predator sting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Seven people were arrested on child sex crime-related charges as part of an undercover operation led by the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Task Exploitation and the Internet Crimes Against Children task forces.

Boone County authorities say the operation was focused on identifying and arresting people using online platforms to target minors.

Undercover officers interacted with suspects online by adopting various identities, luring the suspects to Boone County. The suspects who traveled to Boone County were met with handcuffs.

Multiple agencies assisted in the operation, including Indiana State Police, the Boone County prosecutor, the Department of Homeland Security, and eight central Indiana police departments.

The names and charges of the suspects are listed below. The task force says if anyone suspects human trafficking or sexual exploitation, report it immediately to local authorities, Indiana Department of Child Services, and more.

Devon Powell, 18, of Indianapolis

One count of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor

Fredy Tomas, 21, of Indianapolis

Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor Two counts of child solicitation

Buhereri Nsengiyumva, 28, of Indianapolis

Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor Two counts of child solicitation

Corwin Suits, 38, of Greenfield

Two counts of child solicitation

Harsh Kumar, 39, of Whitestown

Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor Two counts of child solicitation

Michael Frazier, 41, of Louisville

Two counts of child solicitation

Izzettin Candan, 30

Two counts of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor Two counts of child solicitation



Help is available for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Below is a list of suggested resources, both national and local: