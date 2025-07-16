7 people, including 4 minors, charged in connection to July 4th incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has announced charges against seven people, including four juveniles, in connection with incidents that occurred over the July 4th weekend.

"The allegations outlined in these probable cause affidavits— a 14-year-old in possession of a firearm and the firing of fireworks at police and residents— are categorically unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Charges Filed in Juvenile Court

The following juveniles have been charged under Indiana law:

14-Year-Old Male: Charged with Auto Theft, gun possession, and resisting arrest.

14-Year-Old Male: Charged with Escape and additional allegations of resisting arrest.

16-Year-Old Male: Charged with Criminal Recklessness, along with charges related to shooting fireworks in the direction of others.

17-Year-Old Male: Arrested and facing misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions during the events

It is important to note that these allegations are not directly linked to the fatal shootings that took place on the morning of July 5.

Charges Filed in Adult Court

The following individuals have been charged in adult court:

Mikelle Martin: Charged with Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony), Battery on a Public Safety Official (Level 6 Felony), and Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor) for allegedly shooting fireworks at individuals downtown and subsequently resisting arrest.



Khalid-Ali Davis: Charged with Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury (Class A Misdemeanor) and Criminal Recklessness (Class A Misdemeanor) for allegedly shooting a Roman Candle in the direction of police officers.



Drake Hughes: Charged with Criminal Recklessness (Class A Misdemeanor) for allegedly shooting mortar fireworks near individuals in a crowded area.

Ongoing Investigations

The investigations into these incidents are ongoing, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says they will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.