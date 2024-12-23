7-year-old found dead on southwest side of Indianapolis; 2 arrested for neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested after a 7-year-old was found dead on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of South Pershing Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a death investigation.

Upon arrival, police located an unresponsive 7-year-old child inside the home. The child, family identified as Kayden Gavarrete, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Provided by family 7-year-old Kayden Gavarrete pictured with his biological mother, who died two years ago.

Police say the child had injuries consistent with trauma on his body and signs of malnourishment.

A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

“This is a devastating and unimaginable tragedy. The loss of a young life, especially so close to the holidays, is heartbreaking for our entire community,” IMPD Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations, Kendale Adams, said. “Our department is fully committed to uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable. The safety and well-being of our children remain our highest priority, and we are working with our partners to ensure justice is served. We extend our deepest condolences to all who are grieving this senseless loss.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Detective Cody Gaddis at 317-327-6875 or e-mail him at Cody.Gaddis@indy.gov. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.