7-year-old, teenager shot inside Beech Grove apartment

BEECH GROVE — Two juveniles are recovering at Riley Children's Hospital after being shot inside an apartment in Beech Grove Thursday morning.

According to police, a seven-year-old girl and a teenage girl are stable after being struck by gunfire from outside the apartment they were in.

Beech Grove police say as many as 50 shots rang out at the scene.

Three other children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were uninjured.

According to Beech Grove PD, there is evidence pointing toward there being multiple shooters involved as they found fragments from multiple calibers of weapons.

At this time, officers are searching for a white Dodge Charger that was seen speeding away from the area around the time of the shooting.