72-year-old Putnam County man arrested for killing wife

PUTNAM COUNTY — A 72-year-old man has been arrested and faces a murder charge in the death of his wife.

On Sunday, deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 block of S. County Road 550 West on Sunday. There they found Nancy Rosa shot to death.

Initially, Joseph Rosa, 72, denied killing his wife despite having blood on his hand and shell casings lying in the floor from his gun, according to court documents.

While being booked, Rosa told a jail officer, "I shot my wife!" and then asked for the death penalty.

The investigation is ongoing.