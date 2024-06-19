Watch Now
73-year-old Crown Point man sentenced to 30 months in prison for Jan. 6 capitol breach

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. Some people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not join a deadly insurrection. Experts say it's unlikely that they can mount a viable defense on First Amendment free speech grounds, but some appear intent on trying. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 19, 2024

WASHINGTON D.C. — A northwest Indiana man will spend the next 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges relating the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the FBI, Dale Huttle, 73, of Crown Point was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,639 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper.

Huttle is guilty of assault, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury.

Court documents allege Huttle traveled to Washington D.C. from Indiana on Jan. 6, 2021. After marching to the Capitol Building from the rally, Huttle, using a flag pole with an upside-down American flag on it, jabbed the pole into the stomach of an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The officer fell from the attack and suffered a slipped disc in their back, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Huttle continued to attack other officers throughout the breaching of the Capitol for multiple hours.

In an interview with media after the breach, Huttle said, “I’m not ashamed of being there. It was our duty as patriots.” Huttle then called himself “the ultimate patriot because I put myself on the line to defend the country. And I have, I have no regrets. I will not say I’m sorry.”

The FBI arrested Huttle on Nov. 17, 2022, in Indiana.

