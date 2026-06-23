73-year sentence for man convicted of 2025 murder in Indianapolis alley

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A 48-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 73 years in prison for a the murder of a 38-year-old man in a west-side alley in 2025.

A judge and jury in May also found Alfred Armour, of Indianapolis, guilty on a felony firearm sentencing enhancement in the shooting death of Pedro Mozombite.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Mozombite dead in an alley just after 3:10 a.m. Feb. 27, 2025, in the 1100 block of North Somerset Avenue. That's in a housing addition a few blocks northeast of the intersection of West 10th Street and Holt Road.

Mozombite had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Investigators documented shoe impressions in the mud surrounding Mozombite's body. Detectives also obtained residential security footage showing a vehicle leaving the alley at a high rate of speed around 2:35 a.m. Feb. 27, 2025. Approximately seven hours later, investigators were notified of a vehicle fire roughly 1.2 miles from where Mozombite's body was found. Detectives determined the burned vehicle matched the description of the one seen leaving the alley.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had stopped at a gas station on Tibbs Avenue before the killing. Video captured Armour exiting the vehicle wearing green Nike Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoes.

Detectives later determined the tread pattern on Armour's shoes was consistent with the impressions documented in the mud near Mozombite's body. Additional surveillance footage showed Mozombite entering the vehicle driven by Armour before the shooting. Video also captured Armour exiting the vehicle and interacting with Mozombite, who was seated in the passenger seat, moments before what investigators believed to be a gunshot. The vehicle was later seen traveling in the direction of the alley where Mozombite's body was discovered.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a Tuesday news release that the sentence reflects justice for Mozombite. "This sentence is a reflection of justice for Pedro and his family. Despite some of the challenges this case presented, our team remained steadfast in our commitment to him. We never lost sight of the victim at the center of this case and we are proud to have secured a just outcome that holds the defendant accountable."