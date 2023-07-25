8-month-old tests positive for fentanyl, father charged with neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man is facing multiple neglect charges after an 8-month-old boy tested positive fentanyl.

IMPD officers were called to the 3400 block of North Oxford Street on a report of an unresponsive child back on March 2.

There police found an 8-month-old who was having difficulty breathing. They were transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

Brandon Echols, the infant's father, was left in charge of the infant when it's mother stepped outside of the home for a phone call.

While on the phone, the mother said Echols left the house suddenly. When she went inside to check on the infant, he was struggling to breathe and snoring loudly.

While starting CPR, the mother called 911 and asked Echols friends what happened — they remained in the house when Echols left.

The friends shared with police that they were doing drugs shortly before Echols left the house, but also said he was certain the infant did not get control of the drugs.

Nearly four weeks after the incident, the infant tested positive for fentanyl via urinalysis.

Echols told police in May that the child's mother and his friend was "conspiracy against me", according to court documents.

Echols faces two counts of neglect of a dependent. Those charges were filed this month. He is due in court at 9 a.m. on July 26.