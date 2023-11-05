8 shot, 1 killed in overnight Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of eight people were shot and one person was killed after two overnight shootings in Indianapolis.

GZ club

Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, five people were shot outside of GZ club on the city's far south side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received multiple calls of shots fired. When officers arrived they found five victims in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced one male deceased on scene. Police said it is unknown whether the victim is a juvenile or an adult.

The four other victims were transported to the hospital in various conditions.

One 29-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were said to be in stable condition. A 23-year-old female and another 25-year-old male were both in critical condition.

Detectives did learn that there was a disturbance inside the club prior to the shooting. Police said multiple witnesses remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Several nearby business had bullets come into the business and multiple firearms were located on scene, according to police.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

First block of Edwin Ct.

Three people were shot on the city's west side just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a person shot in the first block of Edwin Ct.

Police located two victims with gunshot wounds. Officer later learned of a third victim shot at the same location.

Two of the victims were reported to be in stable condition and one victim was in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any additional information on this incident.

