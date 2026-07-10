85-year-old Bloomington man killed in crash involving box truck

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An 85-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash near the I-69 overpass in Bloomington.

According to the police department, officers responded to the crash around 10:40 a.m., involving a 2005 Cadillac SRX and a 2024 International box truck.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the driver of the Cadillac deceased at the scene.

According to a passenger in the box truck, the Cadillac was waiting in the left turn lane to go northbound on I-69 when it suddenly turned directly into the path of the oncoming truck.

The truck struck the passenger side of the SUV. Both vehicles then went off the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch, according to the passenger's account.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man from Orleans, showed no signs of impairment. He was transported to a local hospital, where he voluntarily submitted to a blood draw.

The Bloomington Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team led the investigation, with the Indiana State Police assisting due to the involvement of a commercial vehicle.

Westbound lanes of the State Road 45/46 Bypass were closed for several hours.

The identity of the Cadillac's driver is being withheld until the Monroe County Coroner's Office completes proper family notification. An autopsy is scheduled in the coming days.