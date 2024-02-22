9 people lost $187K total by hiring alleged dirty contractor in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana contractor who was once convicted of ripping off customers is accused of doing it again.

Several central Indiana businesses and homeowners say they are out a lot of money.

“We had to skinny up,” Fyzal Ohab, with City Wide Paving LLC, said.

Court documents allege Jerry Hatten of Amazing Design LLC contracted City Wide Paving for two jobs, both totaling over $80,000.

“The materials were paid for. We took care of the job,” Ohab said.

A probable cause affidavit shows Hatten paid City Wide Paving LLC with bad checks.

According to court documents, City Wide Paving tried to deposit them into their bank account, but the documents show they were written from a closed account.

“The two claims are probably about 30% of our year’s profit,” Ohab said.

The probable cause affidavit details that City Wade Paving wasn’t the only business that Hatten wrote bad checks for last year. It alleges nine businesses and people were in very similar situations, totaling over $187,000.

“I kind of hit a wall, I couldn’t believe it,” Ohab added.

This isn’t the first time Hatten has been in trouble with the law for similar crimes. WRTV Investigates looked into him back in 2017.

Court records show Hatten was sentenced in 2018 in connection with six separate incidents. He reached a plea deal and served 3-and-a-half years in prison.

WRTV reached out to Hatten, but he did not answer.

For City Wide Paving, it’s a lesson they are taking to heart.

“If you are using a contractor, make sure they are reputable and do your due diligence,” Ohab said.

According to court records, Hatten is facing multiple felonies in connection to this case. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest.