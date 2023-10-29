Watch Now
9 shot, 1 dead after party on northeast side of Indianapolis

Posted at 9:50 AM, Oct 29, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after nine people were shot and one was killed at a party on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

On Sunday at 12:00 am, officers responded to 5100 E 65th St. on reports of a large party. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and saw a large crowd dispersing from the scene.

According to police, they found a female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there are nine known victims, including the female, and their ages range from 16 to 22-years-old.

Officers detained a number of people and the investigative team is working to determine their involvement. No arrests have been made. Multiple firearms were found at the scene.

