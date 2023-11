INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old has been injured after being struck in a hit and run crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, the child was crossing the street in the 3100 block of English Avenue when he was struck. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say the driver fled the scene. No information on the suspect’s vehicle or whereabouts has yet been released.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.