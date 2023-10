INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4200 block on Evanston Avenue at 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a child suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD confirmed the victim in the shooting was a 9-year-old.

No additional information has been provided.