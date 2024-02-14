911 call played in court as trial continues in case of fallen officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — In day three of testimony in the trial of Elliahs Dorsey, we heard from the woman inside the apartment with Dorsey at the time of IMPD officer Breann Leath’s death.

Dorsey is accused of killing Leath in April of 2020. She was shot standing outside of an east side apartment door while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Three other officers were with her at the time of the shooting.

Wednesday in court, Aisha Brown spoke about what she experienced at Wellington Village Apartments with Dorsey.

READ MORE | Second day of trial wraps up in case of fallen officer Breann Leath

Brown explained her relationship with Dorsey went back to high school and he was someone she felt safe with.

Brown says on the day of the shooting, Dorsey began to act strange during the late morning after smoking cannabis.

Dorsey began to act "strange” and “paranoid” that people were going to “come get him.”

Brown then testified that Dorsey picked up a gun and seemingly threatened to take his life.

After attempting to call Dorsey’s mother, Brown turn to calling police.

On the phone call to 911 played inside the courtroom, Dorsey can be heard explaining his paranoia and doubts that he is speaking to police.

Dorsey told the operator he felt someone was trying to kill him all day and he felt the operator knew something about it.

The following is a transcription of the call between Brown, Dorsey and the 911 operator.

Dorsey: "You not the real police bruh. You not the police."

operator: "This is 911"

Dorsey: "Okay, well officer I feel like someone been tryna kill me all day. I’m not paranoid about this"

Brown: "Yes he is! He’s trying to kill me."

Operator: "What’s the apartment number?"

Dorsey: "You know exactly where it’s at don’t you officer?"

Brown: "He won’t give me my phone back!"

Dorsey: "Officer? You ever had the feeling you think someone is trying to kill you all day?"

Operator: "No, I haven't. Do you want to go to the hospital?"

Dorsey: "I asked her certain questions. She acts like she doesn’t want to answer them."

Brown: "Can you send the police"

Brown to Dorsey: "This is my phone clearly. I cannot believe you!"

Dorsey: "Ahhh okay."

Operator: "Hello apartment letter number?"

Brown to Dorsey: "You gonna kill me?"

Dorsey: "On my life..."

Brown to Dorsey: screams "What are you on? Get the f*** outta here with this s***! Get out!"

Operator: "I just need the apartment letter"

Brown: "Apartment 10! Apartment 10"

Operator: "ok, they’ll be out there thank you"

Brown testified she waited for the police after the operator said police were on their way. When police arrived, she heard a knock on the door, but could not recall if the officer (Leath) said “police” while knocking.

Brown testified Dorsey started shooting through the door when the knock occurred.

After seeing Leath shot, Brown began to run from the apartment before being shot multiple times herself.

Brown called 911 and pleaded for help, as heard in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Dorsey can be heard in the background of Brown’s phone call to dispatch.

On the phone, Dorsey begins to show remorse.

"I did it. I did it,” Dorsey said. “I just the threw the rest of my life away. I just threw the rest of my life away. Ok, well officer please do not kill me. Please, please I did not mean. I thought someone was trying to kill me. I know I’m going away for a long time,"

Dorsey was then taken into custody.