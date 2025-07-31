A dozen stolen cars worth $1 million recovered by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recovered a dozen stolen vehicles worth $1 million.

IMPD's auto theft unit was reportedly tipped off by the Massachusetts State Police.

According to police, a stolen vehicle pinged its location in the 1000 block of S. Keystone Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers received permission to inspect all vehicles on the property and discovered a total of 12 stolen cars from various states.

The estimated total value of these recovered vehicles is approximately $1,022,000.

Below is the list of the recovered stolen vehicles:

2022 Black Lexus R350 – Indianapolis, IN 2025 Black Mercedes GLE SUV – Miami Dade Sheriff's Office 2021 Blue Toyota Highlander – Harvey, IL PD 2020 Black Rolls Royce GHOST – Broward County, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 2019 Silver Lexus R350 – Indianapolis, IN 2019 Gray Mercedes GL5 – Boca Raton, FL 2023 Black Toyota Highlander – Chicago, IL 2025 Black Mercedes 350 – Palm Beach, FL 2023 Black Cadillac Escalade – Atlanta, GA 2021 Blue Dodge 2500 – Sheridan, IN 2022 White BMW X7 – Old Tappan, NJ 2024 Black GMC Yukon – Rental Vehicle

All vehicles have been secured and are being held for their rightful owners to retrieve.

IMPD asks anyone with information regarding vehicle theft or suspicious activity to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or IMPD Auto Theft at (317) 327-1270.