Two-month-old abducted from Kenosha, located in Indiana

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police said a man is in custody and a child is being reunited with his mom following an abduction overnight.

Police said they spent a portion of the second shift into early Wednesday morning dealing with the abduction. According to a Facebook post from the police department, a 24-year-old man took off with his 2-month-old son after he "battered" the boy's mom.

The father was not a local, police said, and there was no prior arrangement in place in regard to taking the boy. Kenosha police said they had concerns for the boy's safety and were coordinating an Amber Alert.

However, Whitestown Police Department in Boone County, Indiana reached out and told police they had arrested the father in a high-risk traffic stop. The boy was found safe and is now being reunited with his mother.

The father is being held in Indiana on charges he picked up during the stop, with more charges on the way in connection to the abduction.

Kenosha police said there's still a lot of work to be done to extradite the man back to Kenosha.

Whitestown police identified two suspects in a statement Wednesday. But TMJ4 News does not identify people who have not been criminally charged.

Whitestown police said Indiana issued a statewide "BOLO" alert for a car connected to an abduction. The driver was considered armed and dangerous.

They said two missing juveniles were found unharmed in the vehicle, taken to a hospital for evaluation and released to a care worker from the state's Department of Child Services - where they will await unification with her "birth parents."

The two suspects are in Boone County Jail for warrants for kidnapping.

