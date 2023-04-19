Accused rapist dropped wallet under woman’s bed, leading to his arrest

NEW CASTLE — A man accused of breaking into a New Castle woman’s home and raping her left his wallet behind, leading to his arrest.

A Henry County deputy was flagged down by a woman at the intersection of 18th Street and Broad Street at 5:20 a.m. on April 15.

The woman told the deputy a man broke into her home and raped her. She wasn’t sure if the man was still in her home or not.

According to police documents, the woman was woken up at 4 a.m. by a bright light. She realized a man was standing over her.

The woman said she attempted to call 911, but the man knocked her phone out of her hand and held a box-cutter to her neck. The man then raped her.

Upon arrival, police records say officers found that the back gate was open. The house was empty.

Officers found blood splatters in the hallway, entryway and bedroom. Detectives located the box-cutter, which had dried blood on it.

According to the police report, the woman had several injuries, but most of the blood was from the man cutting himself with the box-cutter as she tried to get away.

The woman told police she saw the man’s wallet fall on the ground during the incident. She kicked the wallet under her bed before running away.

New Castle police found the wallet underneath her bed with three different ID cards. The man was identified as Jose David Diaz Solano.

The woman believed Solano was an acquaintance of her daughter. According to the woman’s daughter, Solano had showed up at their house while drunk before.

According to police records, after locating Solano, investigators found dried blood on his car, clothing and inside his home.

After Solano was taken into custody, detectives found inconsistencies and contradictions in his statements.

Eventually, Solano admitted to trying to have sex with the woman, but denied raping her, stating that if he was going to rape someone, he would pick someone ‘’more attractive and younger.”

Solano was charged with rape, burglary, criminal confinement, battery, intimidation and interfering with reporting a crime.