INDIANAPOLIS — I-65 southbound is closed at the 101 mile marker after state troopers were involved in a police pursuit.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were chasing a stolen vehicle. The suspect's car ran off the road into a ditch.

Now, the driver is refusing to exit the vehicle. SWAT is heading to the scene.

At this time, all southbound traffic is being diverted to Southport Road.

No injuries have been reported.