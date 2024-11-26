All Noblesville schools cancelled Tuesday following social media threat

NOBLESVILLE — Classes are canceled Tuesday for schools in the Noblesville district following a threat of violence on social media.
Superintendent Dr. Daniel G. Hile emailed students and families about the cancellation around 5:30 in the morning.
He said in the middle of the night, law enforcement alerted the school to an anonymous video posted to social media making threats towards East Middle School.
Hile said there is no reason to believe the threat is credible but "out of an abundance of caution" school is canceled. It will not be an e-learning day.
"At Noblesville Schools, safety is our top priority, and we are committed to taking appropriate action to protect the health and wellbeing of the students, staff, and community that we serve," Hile said.
The threat is still under investigation.
Read the full statement below:
Good morning, Noblesville Schools families,
In the middle of the night, we were made aware by law enforcement of an anonymous video posted to social media that made a threat of violence towards East Middle School. Our team has been working on this situation over the past few hours. While we do not have any reason to believe that the threat is credible at this time, we also take every threat seriously. At Noblesville Schools, safety is our top priority, and we are committed to taking appropriate action to protect the health and wellbeing of the students, staff, and community that we serve.
For that reason, and out of an overabundance of caution, I am cancelling school today, Tuesday, November 26th, for all schools. This will not be an e-learning day. Our team will spend today continuing to work with our law enforcement partners and other appropriate agencies to further investigate this threat, and also ensure the continued safety of every one of our schools.
I greatly appreciate your understanding and support as we continue working hard to keep our schools, staff, and children safe. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.