All Noblesville schools cancelled Tuesday following social media threat

NOBLESVILLE — Classes are canceled Tuesday for schools in the Noblesville district following a threat of violence on social media.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel G. Hile emailed students and families about the cancellation around 5:30 in the morning.

He said in the middle of the night, law enforcement alerted the school to an anonymous video posted to social media making threats towards East Middle School.

Hile said there is no reason to believe the threat is credible but "out of an abundance of caution" school is canceled. It will not be an e-learning day.

"At Noblesville Schools, safety is our top priority, and we are committed to taking appropriate action to protect the health and wellbeing of the students, staff, and community that we serve," Hile said.

The threat is still under investigation.

