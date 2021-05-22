Alleged Philidelphia serial stalker, rapist arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stalking and raping several women in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday in Indianapolis for unrelated vehicle charges, according to Philadelphia police.

His arrest comes one day after the Philly Police Department called on the public to help locate a man allegedly tied to a series of crimes that occurred in three days. The crimes consisted of sexual assault, rape, stalking and robbery.

According to ABC's WPVI, the suspect preyed on his victims and sexually assaulted them before getting away. Most of his victims worked in Philadelphia's service industry.

The suspect is believed to be connected to a total of eight crimes in the Philly area that happened between May 15 and May 18.

The suspect is currently being held by the Marion County Sheriffs Department where he faces several charges concerning a vehicle investigation, according to Philadelphia police. He is expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania where he awaits charges.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time, and the article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.