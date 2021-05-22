Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Alleged Philidelphia serial stalker, rapist arrested in Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
US police officers were charged with more than 400 rapes over a 9-year period
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 17:29:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stalking and raping several women in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday in Indianapolis for unrelated vehicle charges, according to Philadelphia police.

His arrest comes one day after the Philly Police Department called on the public to help locate a man allegedly tied to a series of crimes that occurred in three days. The crimes consisted of sexual assault, rape, stalking and robbery.

According to ABC's WPVI, the suspect preyed on his victims and sexually assaulted them before getting away. Most of his victims worked in Philadelphia's service industry.

The suspect is believed to be connected to a total of eight crimes in the Philly area that happened between May 15 and May 18.

The suspect is currently being held by the Marion County Sheriffs Department where he faces several charges concerning a vehicle investigation, according to Philadelphia police. He is expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania where he awaits charges.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time, and the article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!