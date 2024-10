ANDERSON — A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Anderson on Tuesday.

According to Anderson Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2500 block of East 2nd Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis, where he later died.

Detectives believe the stabbing resulted from an altercation between siblings.

A 21-year-old male is in police custody.