Amazon facility in Greenfield shut down after shooting

GREENFIELD — An Amazon facility in Greenfield is shut down for the day after a shooting.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at the Amazon facility on West 7114 200 North on Friday.

The department said they believe this to be an isolated incident. They confirmed that it happened on Amazon's property but are not sure if it occurred inside or outside.

There is no information on any injuries or possible suspects.

Amazon officials said they have shut down operations at the facility at this time and when they re-open, will be increasing on-site security personnel as a safety precaution.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with their loved ones during this difficult time. We’re working closely with law enforcement while they investigate this incident," Amazon spokesperson, Austin Stowe said.