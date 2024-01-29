AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old western Kentucky girl, believed to be with biological father

PRINCETON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a girl out of Princeton, Kentucky.

5-year-old Lela Black was reported missing by authorities Monday morning after KSP responded and investigated the death of the girl's mother, Kelly Black. Authorities say through their investigation, they learned Lela's mother died after she was shot in the back of the head.

The child is believed to be with her biological father, 42-year-old Byron Black, who has an arrest warrant for Kelly Black's murder. Byron and Lela have not been heard from since Friday, January 26.

According to the AMBER Alert, the suspect may be driving a 1996 white Chevrolet Silverado with the California license plate 5J83779. There is paint peeling off the hood of the vehicle.

Byron Black is suspected to be armed and dangerous.