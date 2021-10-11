AMBER Alert issued for missing Merrilville infant, believed to be in extreme danger

A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for a missing 7-month-old from Merrillville.

Xeniyah Sanders is described as being a 7-month-old black female who is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon", a diaper, and no shoes.

Xeniyah was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 5:35 am in Merrillville, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Leandre Nutull, is a 35-year-old man described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.

