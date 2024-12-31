'An $8 Uber would've saved their lives' | Two Mothers lost their kids to a drunk driver ahead of NYE partying

INDIANAPOLIS— New Year's Eve marks one of the largest drinking nights of the year and IMPD is urging you to not let someone or yourself get behind the wheel after having a few too many.

WRTV sat down with two families who lost their kids due to a drunk driver who are warning others ahead of this time of year.

The two moms say their kids' lives could’ve been saved if the drunk driver would’ve just called an $8 Uber.

“It's really hard to come back from," said Amanda King, who lost her son. "I used to look at the door and expect him to walk through and I know that he never will.”

Three years ago 23-year-old Bryce King and 26-year-old Abby Scheibelhut were killed in a crash on Cartersville road in Danville.

It happened in Hendricks County after they were hit by another vehicle driven by Noah Wells.

WRTV Abby and Bryce

Wells survived the crash and was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death when operating a motor vehicle.

Now, IMPD and Indiana State Police are leveling up patrols this holiday season to reduce the amount of impaired drivers on the road.

Bryce and Abby were dating and their families say they had similar personalities.

"I know that I've never seen my son happier when he talked about Abby," said King. "Bryce was just life of the party, always had fun and always made you feel like you're the most important person in the room.”

"The night before they passed away, our last supper together, she was in the middle of telling us all about Bryce so we were very lucky to begin to learn about him and their new relationship together," said Cathy Ray, Abby's mom.

WRTV Abby and Bryce

The two moms now are apart of Mother's Against Drunk Driving to make sure incidents like this stop.

They both want to reiterate the message as people are drinking more around the holidays.

"It's important that people have plans in place and to call an Uber if needed," said Ray.

Cathy Ray is Abby Scheibelhut's mother and says she was serving her community as a nurse.

Mothers against Drunk Driving

In addition to her career in healthcare, she would pick up shifts as a bartender to help pay off her student debt.

“She was doing really well,” shared Abby’s mother Kathy Wray. “She was trying to make a difference in her community.”

They were two young lives that will never be forgotten and communities here in Indiana continue to remember the pair.

"It happens in an instant and we don't want anyone else to have to go through what we're going through," said King.