An east side church is looking for answers after three HVAC units were stolen

INDIANAPOLIS — An east side church is looking for answers after someone stole three HVAC units from their property.

"It was during the early morning on Monday, somewhere we have estimated between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., an individual came in, dismantled our three units, which were caged in. Nevertheless, they got into it and gutted the whole system," Pastor Steven Thompson of God’s Grace Community Church said.

The suspect was caught in the act on surveillance footage at God's Grace Community Church on East 30th Street.

"I just couldn't believe that someone would have the nerve to attack a church in this way with vandalism. We have seen it happen before. It's not the first church that this has happened to before. We are just shocked that people would still do that," Thompson said.

Pastor Thompson said the church is preparing for a conference at the end of the week, along with a daily operating daycare, but the hefty cost attached to replacing the system, he's not sure how to fix it in time.

"We have bids from $23,000 to $30,000 to replace all three units, which is a hefty cost. I don't care who it is, that's a lot to have to turn around and repay to buy new units," Thompson said.

Thompson posted the video to social media, hoping folks could help police track down this person.

But in the meantime, he's hoping to get this problem fixed and get back to business.

"We're not going to allow this to deter us from moving forward to handle the things of God," said Thompson. "They need to turn themselves in, recognize what it is they have done."

Thompson says they are working with their insurance company.

Again, if you recognize the person in the church’s surveillance video, you are asked to contact police.