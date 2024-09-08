Anderson High School student arrested after threatening to bring gun to school

ANDERSON — An Anderson High School student has been arrested after threatening to bring a gun to school, according to a statement from Anderson Community Schools.

In the statement, Anderson Community Schools said an audio recording of a student making a threat to Anderson High School was circulating on social media.

In the recording the student threatened to bring a gun to the school on Tuesday.

The student was arrested by the Anderson Police Department.

"We take all matters involving student safety very seriously. Which is why, out of an abundance of caution, we are working with APD to put in additional safety measure when student return to school on Tuesday, September 10, 2024," Anderson Community Schools said in the statement.

RELATED VIDEO | Fifth grade student removed after bring gun to Avon School