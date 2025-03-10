Anderson man arrested for alleged attempted robbery of gun store

ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Sunday for crashing into a gun shop in an alleged attempt at a robbery.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into Gunslingers at 1107 E 24th Street.

The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old man of Anderson, allegedly intended to steal firearms from the establishment.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and found the man inside the building, where he was arrested without incident. T

The vehicle he used was reported stolen by the Lawrence Police Department. Thanks to the quick response from law enforcement, no firearms or ammunition were taken from the store.

The investigation is ongoing, with all arrest affidavits submitted to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office for review.