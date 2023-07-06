Anderson man charged with molesting 4-year-old girl

ANDERSON — A 35-year-old Anderson man has been charged with child molestation after a months-long investigation into him molesting a 4-year-old girl.

Tyler Knotts was arrested last month after police began investigating him in April for molesting a child.

According to court documents, the girl's mother took her to the hospital on April after she complained of genital pain.

When police were requested at the hospital to speak with the mother and girl, the girl told police she had sexual relations with Knotts on four occasions.

The girl also told police that Knotts told her not to tell anyone.

Knotts, according to court documents, told police the girl's mother was upset with him and denied the allegations.

He agreed to a DNA swab and was eventually charged with two counts of child molestation.