Anderson man charged with voyeurism, hundreds of videos found from hidden cameras at work and home

ANDERSON — Fisher's Police Department investigators found evidence of child pornography and videotaping sexual conduct of minors in an investigation of a 43-year-old Anderson man. WRTV can not name the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

Investigators were first alerted to the suspect's activity on January 14, 2022 by The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children who received information from Google indicating a user of their Gmail services was involved in child exploitation.

According to court documents, investigators found approximately 424 screenshot images saved to the suspect's phone that were images and videos of prepubescent girls ranging om 9-16-years-old displaying their breasts and genitalia.

The suspect was allegedly using his phone to record the images and video from websites containing child pornography and save them to his email account to access them later, court documents say. One of the websites used was Tumblr.

Court documents say investigators learned the suspect was also committing voyeurism by using SeeCiTV, an application that allows users to use Android devices as security cameras, to record women and minors while they were undressing.

Many of these incidents occurred after the suspect hid a camera in the restroom of his previous place of employment. Court documents show that three recordings were of an adult female using the restroom and changing feminine hygiene products.

Upon further investigation, the report states that investigators located 140 different occasions where the suspect recorded females in different stages of undress.

These recordings show victims using the restroom, changing feminine hygiene products, taking showers or changing clothes, court documents revealed. The suspect also recorded himself having sexual relations with different women.

In addition, investigators found concerning videos of the suspect recording females from outside their homes through windows.

According to court documents, investigators identified 12 victims with one unidentified victim in these recording. Three victims were minors that were recorded in restrooms and bedrooms.

Fisher's investigators executed a search warrant for the suspect during a traffic stop, followed by a residential search warrant where several electronic devices were removed for further digital forensics.

Investigators located a hidden camera where a toilet and shower were visible and two hidden cameras in a spare bedroom. One of the cameras was a multi-outlet with a built-in camera and the other was a Android charger with a built-in camera, court documents revealed.

Investigators also report that they interviewed the suspect. According to the report, the suspect confessed to saving child pornography to his phone using Gmail, using hidden cameras to watch women undress and also recording a victim undressing through her window. He estimated her age to be 17-18-years-old.

According to court documents, investigators found that this victim was 15-years-old.

Court documents say that when asked how much child pornography was stored on his Gmail account the suspect could not give an accurate number and referred to the amount as "a lot."

The suspect also told investigators that additional voyeurism videos were stored on a second Gmail account, court documents revealed.

The suspect is being charged with the following:



(10) counts of Child exploitation: possession of child pornography involving a child less than 12 years of age, each a level 5 felony

(2) counts of child exploitation for photographing sexual conduct of a minor under 12 years of age, a level 4 felony

(13) counts of Voyeurism committed by means of camera, a level 6 felony

(3) counts of Child exploitation for videotaping sexual conduct of a minor under 18 years of age, a level 5 felony

This is a developing story.