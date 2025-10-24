Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

ANDERSON PD: Alleged armed robbery suspect at large

thumbnail_Johnson.jpg
Anderson Police Department
thumbnail_Johnson.jpg
Posted

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say they are looking for a 62-year-old suspect in an armed robbery who remains at large.

Police have identified the suspect as 62-year-old Harold "Butch" Johnson of Anderson.

According to Anderson Police, officers responded to the 2500 block of W 12th Street on Thursday for an armed robbery. Johnson allegedly approached the residence, showed a firearm and demanded money.

thumbnail_Johnson.jpg

Police are asking the community to provide any information that could lead to his apprehension. They ask that residents not approach Johnson personally. He has active warrants for his arrest and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or reach out to Detective Nolan Schaefer at (765) 648-6714. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.