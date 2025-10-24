ANDERSON PD: Alleged armed robbery suspect at large

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say they are looking for a 62-year-old suspect in an armed robbery who remains at large.

Police have identified the suspect as 62-year-old Harold "Butch" Johnson of Anderson.

According to Anderson Police, officers responded to the 2500 block of W 12th Street on Thursday for an armed robbery. Johnson allegedly approached the residence, showed a firearm and demanded money.

Anderson Police Department

Police are asking the community to provide any information that could lead to his apprehension. They ask that residents not approach Johnson personally. He has active warrants for his arrest and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or reach out to Detective Nolan Schaefer at (765) 648-6714. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).