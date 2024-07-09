Anderson police investigating shooting death as homicide

ANDERSON — An investigation is ongoing after a shooting death in Anderson on Monday.
According to Anderson police, officers were called to the 900 block of Meridian Street on a call of a shooting.
Officers located a person with injuries and transported them to a local hospital where they died.
All parties involved were located, according to APD.
Anyone able to assist with information is asked to call Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.
