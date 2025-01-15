Anderson police investigating shooting that left 18-year-old injured

ANDERSON — Police in Anderson are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot on Tuesday night.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of E 38th Street at 8:20 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Police say the caller told dispatch he was taking his friend who had been shot to the hospital. The 18-year-old victim was reported to be in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim was traveling westbound on 38th Street when another vehicle, traveling parallel to him, fired multiple rounds into his car, striking him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christopher Christian at 765-648-6089. You can also report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

