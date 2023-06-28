Anderson police investigating Tuesday homicide

ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of W. 13th Street for a reported dead person found inside a home.

There they located 41-year-old Timothy Kates.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy later this week to determine the cause of death. More details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about Kates' death is asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723, or you can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.