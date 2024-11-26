Anderson police officer arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON — Indiana State Police arrested a former Anderson police officer for child solicitation on Tuesday.

Joshua L. Senseney, 50, of Anderson is charged with three counts of child solicitation and official misconduct.

Senseney was an Anderson police officer and school resource officer at Anderson Community School at the time of the alleged incident.

Police said they initiated a criminal investigation in June at the request of the Anderson Police Department after a parent alleged inappropriate texts were being sent from Senseney to juveniles while he was working as a school resource officer.

The alleged incident occurred in May. Senseney was placed on administrative leave by APD pending the outcome of the investigation.

After reviewing the investigation, a special prosecutor from Grant County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Senseney out of Madison County.

Senseney turned himself into authorities without incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. He was processed at the Madison County Jail, where he posted bond and was released.

The investigation remains ongoing.