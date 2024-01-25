Anderson police seeking information after Wednesday night homicide

ANDERSON — Police in Anderson are requesting public information after a man was fatally shot on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of Pearl Street on a report of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were led to a nearby house where they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

APD is asking for help from the community following the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.