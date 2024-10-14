Anderson residents, faith leaders hope to curb teen violence following fatal stabbing

ANDERSON — Some Anderson residents and faith leaders are concerned about violence among teenagers in the community.

Recently, a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death by a 13-year-old over alleged money.

"This should never happen. I think it goes back to not enough parental involvement or community involvement," said Matt Barnard.

WATCH | Eyewitnesses recount moments when seven people were shot in Anderson

Seven people shot at Anderson gathering

Barnard isn't the only one who feels one solution to curbing teenage violence comes down to the parents.

Jesse Croney encourages parents to reach out for help if they see unusual behavior in their child.

"Help each other. It takes a whole lot of village to raise kids. So, if you need help, don't be afraid to ask somebody," said Croney.

WRTV

His message to teenagers committing these crimes is:

"Cut it loose because they got two places for you, the penitentiary and the grave, and I'm pretty sure y'all ain't ready for neither one of them," said Croney.

"These days people don't think. They let their anger control them and then you've done what you've done, but you can't take it back," said Anderson Clergy Christian Association President Rev. Anita Jack.

WRTV

In hopes of raising awareness about what's going on, faith leaders and residents walk Anderson streets weekly. On Saturday, several gathered for a Unity walk.

"We walk across the bridge and we pray for the city. We have several prayers at the top, and then at the bottom, we pray for the city," said Pastor Anthony Harris.

WRTV

"Because years ago, we were not allowed to even go across that bridge. It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from. We all need to be in unity. And even in the churches, we all need to come together as one," said Jack.

Harris said instead of waiting until someone is killed, people need to do something now.

They hope more residents will join their walks to not only reach young people but also gain trust.

WRTV

"It seems a lot of people are afraid to involve law enforcement when they see something. I believe that we need to to end that stigma," said Founder and President of the Madison County Hand-Up Initiative, Jason Fullington.

Another walk led by the Madison County Hand-Up initiative is planned for this Friday evening.