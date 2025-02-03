Anderson shooting claims life of 26-year-old woman, injures two others

ANDERSON — A shooting in Anderson left a 26-year-old woman dead and two other women injured over the weekend, police said.

According to the Anderson Police Department, on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Madison Avenue, just outside of an establishment known as Sonny Ray's.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim wounded in the roadway and another female victim wounded in front of a nearby home.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital. Additionally, police learned that a third female victim checked herself into the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during the incident's aftermath.

The victim that was found in the roadway, ultimately died from her injuries. She was identified as 26-year-old Dayla Swain.

If you have any information that could aid in the investigation, contact Detectives Brett Webb or Travis Thompson at 765.648.6731. You may also report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).