Anderson woman found shot to death inside her home with two toddlers nearby

ANDERSON — An Anderson woman was found shot to death Tuesday night inside her home, police said.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department responded around 9:45 p.m. to a report of a woman discovered dead at the house in the 2900 block of East 5th Street.

Police found 37-year-old Andrea Aguirre dead from a gunshot wound on the floor of her bedroom, said Caleb McKnight, a public information officer.

Aguirre's estranged husband told police he checked on Aguirre and their children's welfare after she did not respond when he attempted to contact her.

McKnight said the children were found unharmed and are with family members.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Josh Senseney at 765-648-6757.